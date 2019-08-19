Question: What do Chicago and the California cities of Long Beach and Glendale have in common?
Answer: They share the dubious distinction of charging the most in sales tax among large U.S. cities.
When factoring in state and local taxes, each of those cities charges a whopping 10.25%. That’s nearly half-again the 7% charged in Dubuque and a full 2% more than another leading Illinois tourism destination, Galena.
According to the nonpartisan Tax Foundation, customers at cash registers in Chicago shell out 1.25% in sales tax to the city, 1.75% to Cook County, 1% to the transit authority and last but definitely not least 6.25% to the State of Illinois.
That’s something to think about before planning a holiday shopping excursion on Michigan Avenue — especially if the trip involves an overnight stay.
Though they hit their own residents plenty hard, Chicago and Cook County have tourists and travelers — people who don’t vote in their elections — in their crosshairs. Visitors are socked with a myriad of extra taxes targeting lodging facilities, restaurants, entertainment venues and transportation services (even the ride-sharing outfits). Guests in Chicago hotels pay a combined 17.4% in tax on their rooms.
Make no mistake. Chicago offers lots of interesting and unique experiences. However, those Windy City experiences are pricier than ever.
It’s a reminder that different sorts of quality experiences — for shoppers and visitors alike — are available right here in the tri-state area and the greater region. At a far better tax rate.
As we’ve indicated here time and again, we are fans of Northeast Iowa Community College, which, dollar for dollar, efficiently delivers education and training programs for students, business and industry.
However, NICC’s good work does not preclude comment here when it does something that might not be in the public’s best interest.
On Aug. 10, NICC published in the TH its required public notice detailing expenditures and employee compensation. This sort of disclosure through public notices in newspapers has served citizens well since the 19th century. It provides transparency and accountability, through an independent medium, detailing how and where public money is being spent — and who is receiving it.
Most governments comply with state law by publishing separate lists, one for salaries and another for all other payments. The latter might range from a couple of pizzas for a planning retreat to employee mileage reimbursements to bigger-ticket checks written for products and services. (In this case, it also lists the money paid to the TH and sister newspapers for legal notices and advertisements and to our parent company for printing services.)
Unfortunately, in our view, NICC the other day met the letter but not the spirit of the law requiring this disclosure. Apparently wishing to save a few dollars by shortening the annual legal notice, it combined salaries and expense reimbursement (if any) into a single amount on the individual employee’s entry. The result is that citizens have no way of knowing how much of a dollar figure was salary and how much was reimbursed expenses.
If that didn’t obscure matters enough, vendors and employees were mixed in a single list.
And, to top it off, entries were all alphabetized by first name, not last name. So, for example, if you looked for the entry for Dr. Wee, the college president, you couldn’t find it under W. You’d need to know to look under L to find Liang Chee Wee. (By the way, his listed amount is $242,432.12 — all of which, officials tell us, was salary. Given his leadership and NICC’s achievements, it’s a bargain.)
Rather than inconvenience taxpayers, NICC next year should take care to package and sort this public information in a clear and straightforward format.
Here’s a question that you might not have pondered previously:
What’s the “coolest” thing made in Wisconsin?
We inquire not for us but for Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group, which are sponsoring their fourth annual contest on the question.
The aim of the competition is to highlight Wisconsin’s manufacturing industry. When they say “cool,” they are not talking just about air conditioners, fans or refrigerators.
Sponsors say products previously entered included motorcycles, military vehicles, cheese products, boats, generators, food carts, iron castings, beer, all-terrain vehicles and snow blowers. Cool.
Entries are being accepted online at madeinwis.com through Aug. 30.
This is no time to play it cool, organizers say: Self-nominations from companies are encouraged.