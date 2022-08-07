In 1857, the U. S. Supreme Court ruled slaves were less than human and devoid of rights. Slaves were the legal possession of their owners, who held over them the power of life and death. That decision, Dred Scott, was overturned through civil war and the 13th and 14th Constitutional amendments.

In 1973 the Supreme Court again ruled certain human beings as less than human, giving their “owners” that same power over life and death. Perversely, the Civil War amendments — those granting freedom and personhood to former slaves — became the pretext for the denial of rights to preborn human beings.

Giese is retired from Jim Giese Commercial Roofing. His email address is jimgiese@me.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.