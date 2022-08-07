In 1857, the U. S. Supreme Court ruled slaves were less than human and devoid of rights. Slaves were the legal possession of their owners, who held over them the power of life and death. That decision, Dred Scott, was overturned through civil war and the 13th and 14th Constitutional amendments.
In 1973 the Supreme Court again ruled certain human beings as less than human, giving their “owners” that same power over life and death. Perversely, the Civil War amendments — those granting freedom and personhood to former slaves — became the pretext for the denial of rights to preborn human beings.
The end of slavery didn’t end the struggle for civil rights, respect, and equal treatment for former slaves and their descendants. Indeed, more than 150 years later, that effort continues. With the end of Roe, the fight for recognition and civil rights for the preborn will follow a similar long and difficult path, as the recent Kansas vote revealed.
Abortion apologists have been losing the debate over the humanity of the preborn since Roe was concocted — refusing to “follow the science” — as the Left usually demands. However, because the preborn child is largely invisible — out of sight, out of mind — empathy for the observable struggles faced by many women moves people to see abortion as a “solution.” Hence polls appear to show a majority support for Roe.
Most people remain unaware that the license granted by Roe and the companion case Doe v. Bolton, effectively sanctioned killing the preborn at any time between conception and birth. The truth is majority support for elective abortion quickly dissolves as the child develops.
Democratic debate will now determine the point where the preborn will be protected — as we are — in law. In most cases, that protection will fall somewhere between the pro-abortion “none” and the pro-life “all.” It’s revealing but not surprising that Democrats, who constantly wring their hands over “threats to our democracy,” oppose a decision restoring that process.
Abortion ideologues, who would like you to believe they speak for all women, will frame the issue as a loss of autonomy. This singular fixation, sadly, requires them to harden their hearts to any consideration of the preborn child. They’ll portray a future of privation and peril for women. They’ll broach the emotional issue of rape and incest, pretending abortion erases the trauma of that crime. They’ll attempt to create false fears about a slippery slope threatening contraception, gay marriage, and other judicially manufactured rights. But, in the end, the “care” they provide for women is brief, clinical, and ultimately, transactional.
There’s a life-affirming answer to every ration of pro-abortion marketing propaganda and the pro-life movement (mostly led by women, by the way) is alive and well nationally and in Dubuque. Concerned local organizations including Clarity Clinic, Birthright, Mary’s Inn and Dubuque County Right to Life offer ongoing care, free services, financial and emotional support and information for the public and women facing a crisis pregnancy. They’re building a culture of life. Join them.
Consider this. Overwhelmingly, open minds willing to look — including abortionists, abortion clinic directors and many who’ve experienced abortion — have advanced from pro-abortion to pro-life when they discover, as the late pro-abortion leader and former abortionist Dr. Bernard Nathanson did — that “the unborn child is simply another human being, another member of the human community, indistinguishable in every way from any of us.”
Let that realization be the ultimate impact of Roe’s demise.
Giese is retired from Jim Giese Commercial Roofing. His email address is jimgiese@me.com.
