Because I was Black when I got admitted to an elite college in the late 1980s, my classmates assured me that I got accepted because I was Black. It wasn’t true. I’d attended school with them, performed well, and I had interesting extracurricular activities at which I excelled. The issue was not whether I qualified to be admitted to a selective university, but whether an elite university was willing to accept Black applicants.

For the majority of American history, affirmative action has been exercised primarily for rich White men. The Constitution originally only recognized White men with property as citizens, and throughout the slave and Jim Crow eras, the privileges and immunities of citizenship, the right to vote, the right to serve on a jury, access to job opportunities, government employment, government benefits, housing, public parks and pools, water fountains, country clubs, adequate medical care, were summarily denied to Black people.

Jones, formerly of Dubuque and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is an assistant professor and pre-law adviser at Morehouse College in Atlanta. She can be contacted via email at adrienne.jones@morehouse.edu.