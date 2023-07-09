Because I was Black when I got admitted to an elite college in the late 1980s, my classmates assured me that I got accepted because I was Black. It wasn’t true. I’d attended school with them, performed well, and I had interesting extracurricular activities at which I excelled. The issue was not whether I qualified to be admitted to a selective university, but whether an elite university was willing to accept Black applicants.
For the majority of American history, affirmative action has been exercised primarily for rich White men. The Constitution originally only recognized White men with property as citizens, and throughout the slave and Jim Crow eras, the privileges and immunities of citizenship, the right to vote, the right to serve on a jury, access to job opportunities, government employment, government benefits, housing, public parks and pools, water fountains, country clubs, adequate medical care, were summarily denied to Black people.
Through the work of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and other organizations, the decision in Brown v. Board of Education, the civil rights movement, Vietnam-era international pressure, the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, affirmative action programs, later “diversity admission” programs were established to facilitate the admission of qualified minorities and women to be accepted to elite colleges and by default provide some access to halls of power dominated by Ivy League graduates.
Affirmative action programs as we know them were facilitated by the understanding that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution Equal Protection Clause, and its progeny, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, were enacted to extend equal rights and equal protection to descendants of former slaves and to women, long denied access to basic rights and privileges.
Recently, the Supreme Court ended diversity admissions programs at the elite colleges and universities. Chief Justice John Roberts ignored precedent and reinterpreted the 14th Amendment Equal Protection Clause as “colorblind.” “Eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it,” wrote Justice Roberts in the majority opinion, which all five of his fellow conservative justices joined in.
Except, diversity admissions programs haven’t ended racial discrimination based on race. Even under diversity admissions programs, elite colleges have continued to prefer White applicants and leave minority applicants underrepresented. The presumptive admittee to an elite college or university has continued to be a White, male and middle to upper class applicant, sometimes in the form of a legacy admit, a donor’s kid, or an athlete.
Have diversity admissions programs produced an increase of graduates of color? Yes absolutely.
Diversity programs are the reason that the number of graduates of color from elite colleges has increased and why more minorities have had access to power. But diversity admissions programs have not achieved or exceeded the potential to provide “equal protection” under the law.
The Supreme Court is an excellent example. Since 1900, a majority of SCOTUS justices have been White male graduates of Ivy League schools. Only a handful of justices have not graduated from the Ivy League, and only eight have not been White men, most of whom could have been sworn in but for diversity admission.
Nonetheless, the Harvard decision stands to eviscerate minority access to elite colleges.
Minority enrollment plummeted after the University of California ended diversity admissions in 1996. In 2022, only 26.7% of UC first-year students were Latinos, who constituted 55.7% of state high school graduates.
And though the decision is theoretically limited to school admission, it is likely to be applied to all manner of benefits that today are only accessible though diversity initiatives.
Perhaps my high school classmates are breathing a sigh of relief.
Jones, formerly of Dubuque and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is an assistant professor and pre-law adviser at Morehouse College in Atlanta. She can be contacted via email at adrienne.jones@morehouse.edu.