As a resident of Dubuque, I have been actively making observations of moving violations that are occurring, with alarming frequency, on the streets and highways in the county. By writing about the concerns, I hope it will result in operator corrections to make travel in the area safer.
I hold a State of Iowa Board of Education permanent professional teacher certification to teach drivers education. I taught drivers education in the Dubuque Community and Western Dubuque school districts for more than 30 years.
I have witnessed the following violations on a daily basis in the past months, as I drive the city, county, and state roads.
- Not coming to a complete stop at a stop sign.
- Not coming to a legal stop before turning right at a red light. Remember from your driver’s ed class: Right on red, after a complete stop, only if traffic is not present.
- When turning from a multiple lane street into another multiple lane street, you should leave and enter into the same lane.
- On a protected left turn at a stop light, when the light turns yellow it means prepare to stop, not increase your speed and complete turn on red.
- Obey the posted speed limits: 25, 35 on up to 65 mph means just that.
Some 90% of accidents involve operator error. Speed causes loss of control and results in reckless driving.
The most common places for collisions are:
1) parking lots
2) stop signs
3) rural highways
4) two-lane roads/streets
Practice safe driving skills, slow down to the speed limit and drive courteously.