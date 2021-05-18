I had the honor of presenting our Scholastic Journalist Award to Emma Bastian, a senior at Hempstead High School in Dubuque.
Emma told me she had known since middle school she intended to write for her school paper. She took the prerequisite journalism class as a freshman, was the only sophomore on the staff the following year, and served as editor her senior year.
Emma’s journalism instructor, Sarah Blosch, recommended Emma for the award, noting she “approaches the most difficult of assignments without complaint, usually going far beyond the requirements. Her work is never late, never incomplete, and never less than her best effort.”
One of the clips in Emma’s portfolio was a centerspread she put together on the 50th anniversary of Hempstead. In addition to a cool design, Emma sifted through old yearbooks, school rule books, TH clippings of the school opening and even found the original blueprints. Her deep dive provided interesting historical context and aided in a cool design.
Another highlight in her portfolio was an editorial piece on “fast fashion” and the impact the throw-away culture of the clothing industry has on the environment. “I tend to really put more effort into the editorials I really care about, especially as those related to the environment,” Emma said. Following that interest, Emma plans to attend Iowa State University in the fall and major in environmental engineering — though she does hope to keep writing. I warned her that our managing editor, Dustin Kass, also went to Iowa State to be an engineer — and managed to find his way back to journalism, so you never know.
Congratulations, Emma, and go Cyclones!
Cartoonist Kelley honored
An editorial cartoonist featured regularly on the TH opinion page has won a national journalism award. Steve Kelley, whose work is featured on today’s page, was honored at the Press Club of Atlantic City’s National Headliner Award honoring the best journalism in the United States in 2020. The contest, one of the oldest and largest in the country, recognizes journalistic merit in our industry.
In awarding Kelley, judges wrote: “Steve Kelley doesn’t play in cliches. His cartoons stand out for their originality, smarts and focus on the hilarious moments that were so very hard to find in 2020 — some on the national stage, and some in our own homes. His artistic hand is crisp and clear, and his messages go right to the gut — causing a laugh, a headshake or a glance at the calendar: Is it 2021 yet?”