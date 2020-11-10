I am 68 years old and live alone. On election day I wanted to find my precinct station. The state election site informed me that it was at the county fairgrounds. This astonished me since that is outside city limits as well as being 3.5 miles from my apartment, and there is no public transportation there. I have no car, no good friends or family here. Usually my precinct site is about 1/4 mile away.
When I called up the auditor’s office to ask about this problem, I was told I should have requested an absentee ballot. But, I said, I wanted to vote in person and this was placing an undue burden upon me.
Luckily I thought to call up the Jule mini-bus. At first I was told that since the fairgrounds were outside city limits they couldn’t help me, but then this person called me back to say that they could get me there. A bus picked me up, took me to the fairgrounds, and even waited until I was done.
I wish to express my outrage at the precinct location. How many other people without a car or the means to hire a taxi were prevented from voting? I also want to express my enormous gratitude to the Jule and its employees for helping me to perform my civic duty, which otherwise I would not have been able to do. Kudos to the Jule!