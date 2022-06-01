As I reflect on the reports of the latest school shooting, I reel in horror for how far our society has devolved.
While this is the 27th school shooting this year in the USA, all other first world countries combined have had zero school shootings.
While this is the 213th mass shooting so far in the USA (10 per week), other first world countries combined have had only 10.
While the statistics are deplorable, the real horror is the trauma. Parents are not programmed to bury their kids, they assume they will be safe at school, at church and on the playground.
We Americans pride ourselves on our ability to resolve problems that spike our interest. In other first world countries officials counter gun violence with restrictions on gun ownership. Australia did and now has a gun death rate 20 times lower than the United States. We established restrictions here in 1994 after other horrific shootings. Sales of assault weapons were banned and a limit was placed on the size of ammunition clips. As a result shootings reduced while homicides and suicides also declined. However, these restrictions were allowed to lapse and since then gun violence in the United States has grown out of control.
We Americans are generally empathetic. It is good that we keep the victims of gun violence in our thoughts and prayers. However, this does little to save those killed or injured with guns or to preventive next massacre. Is your child, your grandchild one of the next victims ?
What can we do? In Iowa we all can do something to quell the violence, vote. We can vote for representatives who have the guts to stand up against the gun lobby and the culture war the gun lobby created.
In addition we can all vote NO in November for the “Reckless Gun Amendment.” The amendment is not a confirmation of the federal Second Amendment that the gun lobby wants you to believe. It goes way beyond what our founders imagined and the U.S. Supreme Court has confirmed is the actual Second Amendment right. This amendment to the Iowa Constitution, which the gun lobby spins as positive, will clearly increase the gun deaths and trauma in Iowa as it has in the three other states that adopted similar amendments. The amendment would challenge existing gun restrictions such as barring guns in schools, waste millions of taxpayer dollars defending appeals on previous gun law convictions and likely prohibit future, common sense laws that would protect your family from gun violence. Look at Alabama, Missouri and Louisiana, states with some of the highest gun death rates, for proof.
To better understand this issue, I invite you to join our “Wear Orange” rally at Washington Square in Dubuque at noon Saturday, June 4. We’ll have music, speakers and more information on how you can help create a society free of gun violence. We welcome you to join us and become better informed prior to your vote.
