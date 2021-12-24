It’s pretty easy to get overwhelmed by the trappings of Christmas. There are gifts to choose and purchase and wrap, decorations to hang, cookies to bake, cards to send, meals to plan and guests to entertain. Throw in a pandemic, a worker shortage and inflation, and the “most wonderful time of the year” can get a little overwhelming.
There’s an antidote for that.
Giving to those in need is one of the most uplifting things a person can do during the holiday season. And such acts of generosity have been happening all over the tri-states. A doff of the Santa’s hat and an eggnog toast to everyone who pitched in to make others’ lives better this Christmas.
Here are a few of our favorites:
Western Dubuque High School served 1,200 meals to people in need during its fourth annual Bobcat Community Christmas, hosted in partnership with Resources Unite. In addition to the free meal, kids 12 and younger got a wrapped gift.
Since August 2019, Westminster Presbyterian Church has set up an initiative to feed the hungry. It has hosted seven food giveaways — now contactless, drive-up events — coordinated by dozens of volunteers from this and other churches. Over time, the effort has served more than 1,000 families.
Resources Unite’s Advent pantry saw dozens of givers creating boxes day by day, filling them with necessities such as laundry detergent, baby items and toiletries. Those boxes of goods became emergency pantries for drop-in residents in need.
Toys For Tots, led locally by Bryce Parks, served more than 5,300 kids in the tri-state area — including 2,000 at one event at Dubuque’s Multicultural Family Center. After providing toys for kids in Dubuque and Clayton counties in Iowa; Grant County, Wis.; and East Dubuque in Jo Daviess County, Ill., Parks had enough left over to provide a load of toys to Resources Unite for anyone who might have been missed.
Just as officials at Dubuque Food Pantry were excited about plans for the nonprofit’s new facility (purchasing the former Brannon Monument Co. building at 1310 White St), a little something special happened to add to the joy. To celebrate the pantry’s future move, the Hodge Co. and Brannon Monument surprised the pantry with a donation of a forklift. The gift will allow the pantry to utilize the space better, allowing volunteers to reach taller storage units as well as in unloading big deliveries.
Police officers and staff, sheriff’s department personnel, firefighters, paramedics and other first responders arrived at Hills & Dales in Dubuque in their emergency vehicles, armed with dozens of colorfully wrapped packages. For the past 23 years, first responders have delivered gifts for all residents and raised money to support Hills & Dales, a residential facility for people with disabilities.
Dozens of Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School students walked through a neighborhood near their school this week, dressed in Santa hats, reindeer antlers and Christmas sweaters. As they went, they belted out verses to a variety of popular Christmas tunes, singing for the neighbors who came out of their homes to listen. The activity was intended just to spread a little Christmas cheer.
It’s great to see these and so many other acts of kindness in the tri-state area throughout the year and especially at Christmas.