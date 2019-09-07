“If we fail at holding the majority, the first thing to go would be the collective bargaining bill, where we put it back to having people negotiate for wages, but not for everything under the sun, which we saw before,”
Upmeyer said. “Your taxes would go up immediately, as well. We’ve wanted to keep it in your pockets. You spend it better than we do.”
This comment by Iowa House of Representatives Speaker Linda Upmeyer is
indicative of the hypocrisy of the Republican Party.
Republicans talk about maintaining our freedoms and the need for good-paying jobs with good benefits, yet they passed a law to restrict the freedom of state workers to bargain in good faith with the state for good-paying jobs with good benefits.
Then she uses the Republicans’ favorite fictitious boogie monster, that your taxes will go up, without offering any facts to base her claim on.
Any fiscal difficulties the State of Iowa has had in the past, present or future are a direct result of the Republicans’ tax cuts for the wealthy at the expense of the poor and middle class.
Remember, it’s not what the Republicans are doing for us, it’s what they are doing to us.