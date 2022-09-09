Atip of the chef’s hat to Whitney Sanger and Kevin Scharpf, co-founders of Project Rooted. They hosted an event with fresh local foods celebrating a downtown neighborhood by throwing Dubuque’s biggest dinner party.
Complete with gourmet food and white tablecloths, this feast fed a staggering 400 people, seated elbow to elbow along Washington Street. It was the second year in a row that the Dubuque nonprofit put on a six-course meal prepared by local chefs and using locally grown ingredients.
The community meal provides a great way to showcase Dubuque neighborhoods and build connections among citizens. That’s the perfect backdrop for Project Rooted, whose goal is to connect children and families with local and nutritious foods.
A toast to Sanger and Scharpf, the businesses and institutions that contributed food and the hundreds of volunteers who pulled off this mammoth meal. Cheers to a job well planned and executed.
It was just more than four years ago that University of Wisconsin-Platteville officials were celebrating when the state Building Commission gave the go-ahead for design work on a new engineering building. Officials at UW-P, which at that time was ranked second in Wisconsin for the number of engineering graduates, made a strong case for improved facilities for the program. Last week, that vision for a building with cutting-edge technology to provide hands-on training came to fruition with the celebration of the opening of Sesquicentennial Hall, a $55 million investment into student success.
The 200,000-square-foot building brings all of UW-P’s engineering and computer science programs under one roof and includes a sizable makerspace, several teaching laboratories and more than 500 seats for students to socialize or work.
That’s exciting news for the UW-P campus — and for the area as a whole. The strong engineering program will continue to draw students to help fill a growing demand for engineers in Wisconsin and across the Midwest.
Congratulations to UW-P and a shout-out to southwest Wisconsin lawmakers who helped push for the project in the statehouse. Already nicknamed “SQH,” this facility holds great promise for current and future UW-P students.
Plenty of parents have experienced sticker shock over the cost of sending a teenager to prom. But Jen Kelley, of Fennimore, Wis., decided to do something about it.
A paraprofessional at Fennimore Elementary School, Kelley started an effort to collect dresses and accessories to give away to make formal events more accessible for young women. And 600 dresses later, Kelley is well on her way to doing just that.
After factoring in tickets, clothes, corsages and dinner, prom and homecoming season can cost hundreds of dollars — a high hurdle for families without a lot of disposable income.
Kelley’s organization, Formal for Free, tries to ease that burden by offering dresses and some accessories for free. The first giveaway was this spring for prom, when Kelley gave away about 100 dresses. Over the weekend was another event featuring dresses for homecoming.
Her stock really took off when Gina Walmer, of Boscobel, Wis., donated more than 500 dresses. Walmer previously ran a similar program called Project Prom Dress out of a small loft room. She passed the torch along with a boatload of dresses.
Kelley’s efforts ballooned into a community event with local folks donating clothes, and local businesses donating money and storage items such as shoe and clothing racks. One business, Quilt Peddler in Fennimore, even offered Kelley the use of one of its empty buildings to store and show the dresses, and the space then was cleaned up and painted with the help of volunteers from Fennimore High School.
We nominate Kelley for prom queen for all her hard work to make formal dances attainable for all teens. For more information or to donate, go to the Formal for Free Facebook page.
