A tip of the chef’s hat to Whitney Sanger and Kevin Scharpf, co-founders of Project Rooted. They hosted an event with fresh local foods celebrating a downtown neighborhood by throwing Dubuque’s biggest dinner party.

Complete with gourmet food and white tablecloths, this feast fed a staggering 400 people, seated elbow to elbow along Washington Street. It was the second year in a row that the Dubuque nonprofit put on a six-course meal prepared by local chefs and using locally grown ingredients.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

