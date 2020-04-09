In regard to the letter from Thomas Boxleiter on April 4, which raised the issue of someone making so little income that an additional $600 in unemployment pay per month would put them over their monthly wages: In fact, the $600 number is a weekly figure, not a monthly figure. That changes the parameters of his assumptions considerably.
Letter: Unemployment disparity misstated
