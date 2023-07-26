Bill Haley & His Comets capitalized on a new craze in music with the record, “Rock Around The Clock.”
Marilyn Monroe found a new husband in Joe DiMaggio of the New York Yankees.
A new troubled spot in the world was brewing, and President Dwight Eisenhower warned against U. S. intervention in Vietnam.
A new magazine hit newsstands, called Sports Illustrated.
And Dubuque County was embarking on a new tradition of its own when it hosted its first-ever Dubuque County Fair.
This week, the 70th annual Dubuque County Fair began, making it one of the oldest and most popular events in the county.
About 45,000 people attended last year’s fair, and with a strong lineup of activities in store, fair leaders hope that number could look more like 60,000 this week.
The fair presents a great opportunity to teach “city kids” a little bit about the agriculturally rich area we live in. You’ll see the finest kept pigs, cows, goats, sheep and other creatures, tended to by kids involved in FFA and 4-H. These youngsters earn cash prizes and life lessons through their hard work.
This year’s live headlining musical acts will include country artist Lauren Alaina, who will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, and the rock bands Skillet and Theory of a Deadman, who will both play Friday, July 28. Gates for that show open at 6:30 p.m.
On Saturday, July 29, the fair will bring back its famous tractor pull event, which always draws a crowd.
Along with the typical entertainment staples, this year’s fair also will feature a number of new attractions and events, including the first-ever Beer Olympics, testing the dexterity and skill of contestants through a variety of games, such as beer pong, flip cup, quarters, beer bowling and beer bags. And, yes, most games will require the chugging of beer.
Local nonprofits reap some of the benefits of the fair. Nearly 20 nonprofit groups use the fair as their annual fundraising event, raising thousands of dollars to give back to the community.
The 70th Dubuque County Fair promises to once again bring the tastes of summer — like fresh-squeezed lemonade and grilled Iowa chops. Come check out the Dubuque County Fair this week, 70 years old and going strong.
