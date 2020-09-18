Sincere congratulations to Captain Harley Pothoff on his retirement from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department. It is commendable that during his 33-year career, Harley helped maintain the safety of Dubuque County residents and personally assisted individual citizens. I recall a conversation that I had with him when he commented, “I love my job because I help someone every single day.”
Harley is committed to continuing to help the residents of Dubuque County by representing them as county supervisor. Harley is running for supervisor because he wants to continue advocating for residents of the county with the same integrity and passion that he exhibited while working as a member of the sheriff’s department. His collaborative problem-solving skills and his experience developing and managing budgets are assets that will benefit every member of Dubuque County.
That is why I am going to vote for Pothoff for the people.