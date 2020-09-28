President Donald Trump needs to be voted out. He rants every day about the election being rigged. He says absentee voting is OK but voting by mail isn’t. Doesn’t he know they’re the same thing?
“The election will be so rigged,” he has said. He’s tried to mess with the post office, to impact voting. He suggested voting twice. Everybody knows this is illegal. If the election is going to be “so rigged,” and he happens to win, was the election rigged then?
Please, people, wake up. He has to be voted out. Vote blue in November.