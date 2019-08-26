- Submit your letter by email to thletters@thmedia.com or through our submission form at http://tinyurl.com/8gaennr.
- Letters are published at the discretion of the Telegraph Herald.
- All letters must be accompanied by the author’s street address and telephone number(s). The street name is published; street numbers and phone numbers are not.
- When authors write in an official capacity — representing governmental bodies, organizations or businesses, for example — the institution is listed in the address line.
- Maximum word count: 250.
- All letters, including those within the word-count limit, are subject to abridgment and editing.
- Letters may bear up to two signatures.
- An author will not have two letters published within a 30-day period — 60 days if the subject of the letters is similar — and no more than six letters per calendar year, regardless of topics.
- In general, these letters are not accepted: “Thank-you” messages, letters that are not exclusive to the TH, letters copied from websites or other sources, letters of a commercial nature, most poetry, personal attacks, “open” letters directed to other parties, extensive biblical citations and petitions.
- Submission of a letter indicates the author’s permission for publication in the Telegraph Herald and on THonline.com, and for posting to fee-based archival services.
- Telegraph Herald does not acknowledge letters not selected for publication.
- Letters submitted in hard-copy form, published and unpublished, remain the property of Telegraph Herald and are not returned.
