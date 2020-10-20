In an October 5 letter to the editor, Tom Wickham Sr. took issue with Virgil Bourek’s Sept. 26 letter calling for “people, especially Catholics” to stop supporting pro-abortion candidates. Mr. Wickham claimed that Mr. Bourek was a “single-issue voter.” I take issue with is being called a “single-issue voter.”
In the past years, I have witnessed the erosion of some of our most basic rights including freedom of religion and freedom of speech. These two basic rights allow us to express and live out our biblically
based Christian beliefs. As socially accepted norms grow increasingly different from biblical beliefs, i.e., marriage and gender-based issues, it becomes more difficult to verbalize these beliefs without inciting criticism and a growing intolerance from those who do not hold these views. The term “hate speech” seems to be ever growing as does the right for a business to decline from providing services for an occasion that is contrary to their religious beliefs.
Clashes that are bound to occur end up in the courts, which leads to another issue I find of extreme importance: the appointment of Supreme Court judges. Although I do not “appreciate” (saying it mildly) the public persona projected by President Trump, when looking at a party platform comparisons (Biblicalvoter.com) I find more issues supporting my moral beliefs reflected in the Republican platform.
Seeing this and believing that despite media criticism, the Trump administration has pretty accurately followed this roadmap, I can have some peace of mind as I cast my vote.