Letter: Sign thieves tell something about their beliefs

Letter: Dave Baker open minded and willing to work

Our opinion: Finkenauer merits another term in Congress

Letter: Peaceful, not violent, protest will help resolve problems

Hanson: Ignoring current problems, California comes up with illogical reparations bill

Bar association: Vote for judicial retention, keep politics out of Iowa courts

Letter: Marion will work for people of SW Wisconsin

Trudy Rubin: I've covered rigged elections abroad, but in 2020 I'm worried about whether my own ballot will count