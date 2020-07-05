It was a bitterly cold January day in 2009 when the TH reported that tech giant IBM would open an IT service center in Dubuque, with plans to bring 1,300 jobs to the city.
In the midst of the worst economic times the nation had experienced since the Great Depression, the global brand invested more than $100 million to open a huge office in a beautifully restored building in the heart of downtown Dubuque.
Luring IBM took significant resources. The development agreement included a $52 million incentive package from the city and state, $24.5 million of which went to Dubuque Initiatives for the renovation of the Roshek Building.
While most saw it as an economic development victory, some thought the price of incentives was too steep and doubted IBM would stay in Dubuque long term. With Wednesday’s announcement that IBM will leave town this fall, no doubt the naysayers are saying, “I told you so.”
While it’s certainly disappointing to see hundreds of jobs leaving Dubuque, that doesn’t negate the 11 years of employment the company provided. Even if we had known IBM’s time in Dubuque would end in 2020, it was a deal that still made sense.
The excitement around 1,300 jobs infused into Dubuque’s economy was dampened over the years, as IBM did not maintain those kinds of employment numbers for long. Still, IBM pumped hundreds of millions of dollars in salary into the local economy.
Another silver lining lies in the historic building that takes up a whole block along Locust Street.
The Roshek Building has become a community centerpiece. It represents who we are: a community that cares for and about its old buildings and, in many cases, lovingly restores them to their former glory.
Three years ago, the city was relieved of its obligations as a guarantor on loans used to renovate the building. Would the transformation of the Roshek Building have taken place had IBM not come to town? That’s hard to know for sure, but it’s unlikely.
As IBM’s staffing levels ebbed, other companies’ flowed. Late last year, Cottingham & Butler and Heartland Financial USA announced plans to purchase the Roshek Building, with plans to spend at least $2.85 million on improvements to the structure. The companies collectively have committed to creating at least 32 new full-time positions.
It’s difficult to see Dubuque lose an employer, especially one the size of IBM. Our hearts go out to all those who will find themselves unemployed. Economic development deals are never ironclad or perfect, but IBM was worth the investment for the 11 years it was here.