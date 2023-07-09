The revelation that routine property maintenance inadvertently led to the destruction of migratory bird nests in Dubuque was a disappointing and disconcerting development.
We must do better.
The site of the incident was the property at the end of Plaza Drive owned by Talon Development and Eagle Construction, scheduled to be developed into 13 apartment buildings. Employees mowed the grass at the property in June, just as the eggs of the grassland nesting birds were hatching, which bird experts say killed the offspring and destroyed the habitat.
Local bird experts and enthusiasts were outraged, noting the nests of several bird species are protected under federal law, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirmed the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the incident to determine whether a violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act occurred.
Dubuque Audubon Society President Kenneth Kiss said at a recent council meeting that he sent a letter to Talon Development and Eagle Construction on May 13 asking the developers not to mow the property until July 15, after the nesting season would have concluded.
However, Josh Kruger, president of Talon Development and Eagle Construction, told the council that Kiss’ letter was emailed to an unmonitored account and was not seen by any of the developer’s staff until after the property had been mowed.
It didn’t have to happen this way.
More than eight months ago, at an October meeting of the Dubuque City Council, this issue was brought to light. David Shealer, ornithologist and biology professor at Loras College, and other birding enthusiasts came before council to discuss the housing development. The birders didn’t oppose the development, but they wanted to make officials aware that the prairie habitat there was the only nesting site in Dubuque County of three grassland bird species: the Henslow’s sparrow, bobolink and dickcissel. The group suggested that prairie grass should be planted on new land that could serve as an alternative habitat for the birds.
A reasonable group with a reasonable suggestion.
Council members expressed interest in the proposal but did not take any action on the matter at that meeting. They did approve a rezoning request for the project, allowing it to move forward in the development process.
And the birds and their habitat quickly slipped from top of mind.
When a front-page story about the issue ran in the Telegraph Herald in October, Kruger told the TH that he could understand the birders’ position but said the development would move forward as planned.
That’s also a reasonable position. Likewise, this wasn’t necessarily the council’s problem to solve.
But it was an opportunity missed. The bird enthusiasts raised the alarm, and the responsibility to address the problem lay in no man’s land, so no one took on responsibility for seeking a solution. That’s unfortunate.
This is not to say that nesting birds should have halted a $60 million housing investment. But in a community that prides itself on sustainability and caring about being “green,” there is a lesson here. What sort of process could have taken place to avoid this outcome? Could city staff have worked with the developer and bird experts to navigate the best approach and avoided mowing until another hatching was aloft? This was an issue that didn’t land squarely on anyone’s plate, so it was left to dwindle. And that’s something that shouldn’t happen again.
It’s heartening that just after the recent council meeting, City Manager Mike Van Milligen and at least one council member did join the Audubon Society for a look at a potential area at Dubuque Technology Park in Key West used by several grassland birds for nesting. Birders would like to see the land preserved for the birds.
Even if the land value makes such a request impossible, it would be great to see the city find a way to preserve at least some of the area as a grassland. Wouldn’t living or working near such a preserve be a cool thing?
Whatever happens, this episode calls on us to consider how we might approach a similar issue in a way that better reflects who we are as a community, and who we aspire to be.