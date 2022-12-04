Allow me a few paragraphs to rant about Iowa’s election results, like the sore loser I am. Then I’ll have something more positive to say.
In Iowa we re-elected a governor who’s responsible indirectly, if not directly, for the deaths of hundreds of people because she opened businesses too soon after COVID-19 struck. She also hatched an income-tax plan that puts thousands of dollars into the pockets of the wealthy while doing nothing for low-wage earners.
We’re returning a U.S. senator to Washington who didn’t lift a finger to stem climate change, promote gun safety, or lower prescription drug prices, even though he made big promises about the latter. Furthermore, he failed to call out Donald Trump for abusing his power or for gas-lighting the American public. Our congresswoman is someone who voted against voting rights, the infrastructure bill, the American Rescue Plan and reproductive choice.
In Iowa, the majority of our legislators champion the “right” to carry assault-style weapons but not the right to make family-planning decisions or to earn a living wage.
In their campaigns, Republicans promised freedom from boogeymen — the boogeyman of the IRS, which one can only imagine, will pound on our doors at midnight and take everything we own; the boogeyman of inflation, which the GOP can do nothing about, especially while there’s a war going on, and we in the middle class continue to buy crap we don’t need; and the boogeyman of undocumented workers who will rape or kill us after working 14-hour days in jobs we ourselves won’t do.
Those who will gain are the corporations the GOP favors, which will rake in billions while exploiting workers, ramping up global warming and putting us on hold for 45 minutes while we wait for customer service.
But, as my elders used to say, “What’s done is done.” So, where do we go from here?
We keep on keeping on. First, we take care of ourselves as best we can — eat healthfully, exercise, get enough sleep, and, once we allow ourselves to feel whatever frustration and pain that circumstances bring our way, take delight in the good that surrounds us. Enjoy nature, hold loved ones close, and engage our minds in activities that both challenge and excite us.
Second, we act on our best social/political instincts. Those of us who are progressives must take pride in our accomplishments instead of allowing those with regressive ideas to control the narrative. That means reminding ourselves and others that, within two years, we paid $1,400 to each taxpayer, took steps to curb gun violence and climate change, formed an effective coalition with NATO to protect Ukraine from Russian aggression, provided the IRS with the resources it needs to catch wealthy tax cheats, appropriated money to fix our infrastructure and ensured health care for veterans exposed to toxic burn piles.
Third, we ramp up our efforts to curb climate change, protect our safety net, make health care more affordable for everyone, strengthen worker rights, develop a fair tax system and secure racial and gender equity.
Finally, we continue to call out extremists who support the Big Lie and who promote policies that threaten our freedom, our health, our livelihoods and our right to vote.
We might feel sore now, but we won’t be losers forever. Voters in many states rejected the siren call of irrational fear. Eventually, Iowans will, too, and compassion, freedom and fairness will prevail.
