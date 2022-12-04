Allow me a few paragraphs to rant about Iowa’s election results, like the sore loser I am. Then I’ll have something more positive to say.

In Iowa we re-elected a governor who’s responsible indirectly, if not directly, for the deaths of hundreds of people because she opened businesses too soon after COVID-19 struck. She also hatched an income-tax plan that puts thousands of dollars into the pockets of the wealthy while doing nothing for low-wage earners.

Sisco is a retired adjunct instructor and a former newspaper reporter. Her email address is bsiscoColumn@mediacombb.net.

