Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg say the answer is for everyone to buy an electric car.

• 2.2% of Americans now drive an electric car or hybrid.

• If you have $56k to order one, or any new vehicle today, you might get one in six to eight months.

• Thousands of charging stations must be constructed, plus the infrastructure to safely deliver electricity from electric power plants powered by coal, oil or natural gas.

• Cobalt batteries to power the electric cars come from the world’s largest polluter — China.

• Steel needed in all vehicles is manufactured in plants requiring intense heat that wind and solar power cannot generate.

• The USA is already $30 trillion in debt.

• Inflation is officially 7.5% but likely double digits.

• USA has at least 100 years of fossil fuel within our borders but the administration begs foreign enemies to produce more.

• America’s oil production is the cleanest, most environmentally friendly in the world.

• The world is rapidly approaching apocalyptic famine created by the ignorance of our government’s energy policy.

I hope and pray we survive to the 2022 and 2024 election.

Tags

Recommended for you