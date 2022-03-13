Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg say the answer is for everyone to buy an electric car.
• 2.2% of Americans now drive an electric car or hybrid.
• If you have $56k to order one, or any new vehicle today, you might get one in six to eight months.
• Thousands of charging stations must be constructed, plus the infrastructure to safely deliver electricity from electric power plants powered by coal, oil or natural gas.
• Cobalt batteries to power the electric cars come from the world’s largest polluter — China.
• Steel needed in all vehicles is manufactured in plants requiring intense heat that wind and solar power cannot generate.
• The USA is already $30 trillion in debt.
• Inflation is officially 7.5% but likely double digits.
• USA has at least 100 years of fossil fuel within our borders but the administration begs foreign enemies to produce more.
• America’s oil production is the cleanest, most environmentally friendly in the world.
• The world is rapidly approaching apocalyptic famine created by the ignorance of our government’s energy policy.
I hope and pray we survive to the 2022 and 2024 election.
