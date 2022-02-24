In Dubuque, the Multicultural Family Center is housed in the Ruby Sutton Building, a monument to the grace and integrity of this Black woman who stood for the rights of all people. The Multicultural Family Center reflects struggle and accomplishment, a movement forward in Dubuque history. It is an important symbol.
The historical context of monuments that reflect our country’s oppression is a long one. The struggle in Dubuque brought the national news here.
Since June 2015 when Dylann Roof murdered nine Black churchgoers in Charleston, S.C., monuments have become a public issue. Confederate symbols are a part of the debate concerning heritage, White supremacism and institutional brand.
The Ruby Sutton Building represents hope and inclusion, a symbol of equality.
In recent years, the University of Mississippi decided to keep its Confederate statue but added a plaque stating the defeat of the Confederacy meant freedom for millions of people. This attempt to contextualize the monument confronts the rewrite of history after the Civil War, as southerners left monuments — theirs was a noble cause to protect the honor of family and the Confederate ethos. The facts of racism were hidden and enslavement unmentioned.
The Ruby Sutton Building confronts history with a positive message that change matters, equality is a tenet of faith. In this, Dubuque adheres to the golden rule in community message. This stand is important.
For Dubuque, the recognition and memory of Ruby Sutton celebrates equality and inclusion, decency and integrity. The building is a monument to a continued search for meaning and a confrontation against all that separates us.
W. Fitzhugh Brundage, at the University of North Carolina, said the Confederate soldier statue there is offensive because of its association with racial oppression.
The Ruby Sutton building represents generosity and optimism. It empowers courage and liberties.
In 2017 the New Orleans mayor said of oppressive symbolism: “These monuments celebrate a fictional, sanitized Confederacy; ignoring the death, ignoring the enslavement, ignoring the terror it actually stood for.”
In August of 2017 the mayor of Birmingham, Ala., William Bell, ordered a Civil War monument to be covered up. He said, “It’s a monument to segregation. It’s a monument to human bondage ... and the breakup of the United States of America.”
It’s encouraging that Dubuque has the Multicultural Family Center for what it does for the community and for what it represents. It is a monument to the truth that a history forgotten is repeated. It celebrates the betterment of community.
The Ruby Sutton Building is a place where children play, where every person is welcomed at the door.
W.E.B. Du Bois suggested that the real tragedy after the Civil War was not in the history but in the histories, warning against using history merely, “...for our pleasure and amusement, for inflating our national ego.”
It’s not that any community is now and forever free of bias but stands against every oppression. Ruby Sutton stood for something that matters in every interaction, at every intersection.
Monuments play important roles in sustaining a collective memory. Monuments are part of the historical and cultural landscape. The collective remembering must resist every discrimination.
The Ruby Sutton Building should be remembered for its meaning.
As John Donne famously teaches, we are involved in mankind, never ask for whom the bell tolls.