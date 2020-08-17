Kudos to Dubuque for finally standing up to our rather useless governor and Republicans who think they can ignore the pandemic away. I’m not exactly pleased about having to wear a mask either, but the sooner we start taking this thing seriously and doing things like wearing masks, the sooner we can put this behind us.
Do you all want a 2021 where we can all get together with family, take trips, go to sporting events, participate in graduation ceremonies (like mine that was delayed), go out to eat again, or other activities we all took for granted before? Do you all want our economy to start to recover and jobs to come back? Then grow the hell up and wear the masks already.
The longer you keep complaining about having to wear masks and acting like it’s an imposition, then the longer this pandemic will go on. We have the highest concentration of cases and deaths in the world. As far as I’m concerned President Trump, Governor Reynolds, Senators Grassley and Ernst, and Republicans have much to answer for due to their refusal to do anything about the pandemic, refusing to help others, or stopping local governments from doing their jobs. (I am not a Governor Pritzker or Governor Cuomo fan, by the way).
But it will take more than government officials doing their jobs. It will take Americans doing their part and that starts with wearing masks.