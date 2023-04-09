The recent school shooting of 9-year-old children and three loving adults adds to the horror and trauma of the 110 people killed by guns in our country each day.
Meanwhile politicians, including some in our area, hide behind the gun lobby’s excuse that the Second Amendment is a right without responsibility and therefore we just need to accept this as the new “normal.”
We are better than this. Our children and grandchildren deserve to live in a country where they needn’t be fearful of getting killed in schools, parks and friend’s homes.
Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs) save lives. A study of the impact of ERPOs in Connecticut and Indiana show that these prevent suicides. Removing deadly weapons from a person who is a threat to themselves or others could also prevent some of the mass shootings that have terrorized our citizens.
Why would we NOT try to protect the lives of our children if it was possible? Some Iowa politicians would refer to the Iowa Gun Amendment passed last November as a reason to do nothing about gun violence. However, temporarily removing guns from an individual who is an imminent risk would be so narrowly tailored that it would pass the strict scrutiny test that this amendment requires. (See Caitlin Johnson’s “Examining the Constitutionality of ERPOs” in the Illinois Law Review.)
Demand that your legislators and governor pass an Extreme Risk Protection Order law to help your loved ones live more free from the curse of gun violence.
