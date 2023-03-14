Welcome to mid-March, one of my favorite times of the year. There’s plenty of basketball to watch, one of my favorite holidays occurs, fish fries every weekend while at the same time, it’s a time for introspection.
For me that, takes the form of lingering as I exit Hy-Vee to ask myself the eternal question: “Will this be the year I could actually keep a shamrock plant alive?” It’s a little like fall — my other favorite time of year — when I convince myself that I, too, could decorate my front walk with gorgeous mums. That usually works for about a week in my experience. My abilities in caring for living things have been primarily in the arena of children and corgis. Green things, not so much.
At any rate, there’s much to celebrate in this week of March: Pi Day, (cause why wouldn’t you take any excuse to eat pie?), St. Patrick’s Day (I love to get my Irish on), and Sunshine Week — let’s hear it for open access to government!
Sunshine Week is a time designated to remind citizens that government transparency makes for better government and is something we all have a right to. After all, it’s our government. Let’s shine the lights and see what’s happening.
While access to government documents is the right of every citizen, it is often newspapers that lead the way in demanding that the statements made and actions taken by public officials be accessible. Journalists take the role of community watchdog seriously, and hold government to account.
At least in these United States, that’s how it works. When you’re counting the blessings of being a U.S. citizen, think of this: Less than 10% of the world’s population lives in a culture with a level of freedom of the press regarded as good or even satisfactory, according to Reporters Without Borders. That’s down from 13% just five years ago.
As Americans, our press freedom allows us to file Freedom of Information Act requests when government officials are not complying with transparency laws the way they should be. A FOIA request can force officials to do what they are required by law to do: Release public documents and information for public view.
At the TH, we typically file FOIAs on several stories per year. Through FOIA requests, we have learned the details of alleged misconduct of elected officials, the circumstances of the firing or suspension of public employees, details on officials’ decision-making processes and data on local crime. Many of those requests resulted in news stories that brought to light information of significant public interest.
At the state and national level, FOIA requests have revealed hidden sexual harassment complaints, exorbitant spending by public officials, abuse at nursing homes and persistently long waiting times at veterans clinics.
Much good comes from public scrutiny; that’s why government access is the law of the land.
Happy Sunshine Week. And here’s hoping it’s not just in a metaphorical sense.
A flurry of letters
We’ve had an influx of letters recently, after a local high school English teacher encouraged her students to write letters to the editor as an exercise in opinion writing and forming the arguments of debate. I’ve run several over the past couple of weeks, and though I won’t get them all in, there are a couple more to come.
While I don’t necessarily want to be bombarded with student letters, I appreciated this teacher’s interest in teaching her class about debate and civil discourse and presenting a case clearly and succinctly and without tearing others down. A salute to Heather Takes, of Wahlert Catholic High, and her students for working on this important lesson. Maybe the next generation will be better able to disagree respectfully than my generation seems to be.
Gilligan is a 30-plus-years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.
