Welcome to mid-March, one of my favorite times of the year. There’s plenty of basketball to watch, one of my favorite holidays occurs, fish fries every weekend while at the same time, it’s a time for introspection.

For me that, takes the form of lingering as I exit Hy-Vee to ask myself the eternal question: “Will this be the year I could actually keep a shamrock plant alive?” It’s a little like fall — my other favorite time of year — when I convince myself that I, too, could decorate my front walk with gorgeous mums. That usually works for about a week in my experience. My abilities in caring for living things have been primarily in the arena of children and corgis. Green things, not so much.

Gilligan is a 30-plus-years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.

