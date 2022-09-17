Recently, I was a passenger on the Jule bus, and as it traveled through neighborhoods picking up and dropping off passengers, it felt like traveling through a garden.

I saw such a variety of colorful flowers and bushes surrounding so many homes and some businesses in some neighborhoods. It was such an eye-candy experience.

