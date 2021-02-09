Be true to yourself. Don’t be a person that gives in to lies.
For Lies don’t allow the Truth to be revealed.
It gives you excuses to be your worst self and allows you a reason to hate.
It gives you reason to think the worst of others.
It gives you reason to believe the wrong you do, and think, is right.
It makes you think you are right and others are wrong.
It makes you feel like; I have the right to feel the way I do with no valid reason.
The thing about a lie is you don’t like to keep it to yourself.
You feed your lies so well, you believe it, and began to feed it to others.
We share it with others because we know that the more it is being repeated, the more others believe.
Lies need not to be valid, need no proof, need no fact, have no substance, no honesty, and bare no truth.
Lies when told over and over will give heart to hate.
It allows one to believe that they have the right to respond in negative ways.
The thing about a lie is, people want to believe it.
People will lie; but we must blame our self for the reason we wanted to believe the lie.
Do we believe, because we feel better about our self?
Do we believe, because we don’t want to change?
Do we believe, because we have a hidden agenda?
Lies want to shut up the TRUTH.
Lies ignore the TRUTH.
People believe the lies because “They can’t handle the TRUTH”.
Let TRUTH be told.