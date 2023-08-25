Growing up in rural Montgomery County, Iowa, I’m all too familiar with the challenges of accessing medical care, especially if you or a family member needs to see a specialist.

Sadly, postponed procedures, limited hospital beds, and long wait times for experts like cardiologists and OBGYNs have become the norm across our state, and rural areas feel it the most.

Ernst has represented Iowa in the U.S. Senate since 2015. A Republican from Red Oak, Ernst served in the Iowa Senate from 2011 to 2014, and in the Iowa Army National Guard from 1993 to 2015, retiring as a lieutenant colonel.