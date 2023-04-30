Many people might not know that up to 1 in 44 children will be diagnosed with autism. It’s likely that even if an individual does not have someone with autism in their family, that person likely knows someone who does.
In recent years, there has been a national effort to change April from Autism Awareness to Autism Acceptance Month. This change is supported, but everyone is challenged to also think of advocacy. For 50 years, Hills & Dales has adopted a mission rooted in awareness, acceptance and advocacy for all individuals with disabilities. Over these 50 years, there has been an evolution of inclusion and today, more than ever before, individuals with autism are thriving as they live, learn, play and work in our communities.
Awareness brings a sense of knowledge or understanding of the unique ways that individuals with autism learn from their environments. Then with acceptance, the door opens to relationships; opportunities to enjoy common interests, activities and ideas.
While it is believed that one cannot fully adopt a philosophy of inclusion without awareness, acceptance encourages a shift from mere knowledge about someone to an attitude of embracing and celebrating a person’s differences. This shift serves as the foundation for an integrated community rooted in meaningful relationships. With acceptance, the community uses the knowledge it has gained to embrace and include individuals with autism and open choices for meaningful opportunities. Further, when acceptance is present, it is not only individuals with autism who benefit, but also the rest of the community. Continually striving to accept and embrace the many faces of difference around us enriches the lives of everyone.
Upon truly accepting persons with disabilities like autism, the invitation turns to advocacy. Although there has been a lot of progress, there are still immense barriers to community inclusion, be they physical, social, legal, financial, medical, or otherwise. These barriers are reduced when advocates demand action for their friends with disabilities. Advocating within social circles, communities and legislative bodies will ensure increased meaningful opportunities for all of us, especially those of us with autism not only in April, but always.
Jack Mescher has served as Hills & Dales CEO since 2021, and has been an advocate for individuals with disabilities much longer than that. Mescher holds a degree from Loras College and began his career supporting individuals with disabilities as a direct support professional more than 10 years ago.
Laura Keehner is a co-founder of the Autism Services Department at Hills & Dales and has been the director of autism services since 2014. She holds a master’s degree in speech-language pathology from the University of Iowa and a master’s degree in Applied Behavior Analysis from Sage College. In total, Keehner has over 20 years’ experience working in the field of autism.
