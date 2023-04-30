Many people might not know that up to 1 in 44 children will be diagnosed with autism. It’s likely that even if an individual does not have someone with autism in their family, that person likely knows someone who does.

In recent years, there has been a national effort to change April from Autism Awareness to Autism Acceptance Month. This change is supported, but everyone is challenged to also think of advocacy. For 50 years, Hills & Dales has adopted a mission rooted in awareness, acceptance and advocacy for all individuals with disabilities. Over these 50 years, there has been an evolution of inclusion and today, more than ever before, individuals with autism are thriving as they live, learn, play and work in our communities.

Jack Mescher has served as Hills & Dales CEO since 2021, and has been an advocate for individuals with disabilities much longer than that. Mescher holds a degree from Loras College and began his career supporting individuals with disabilities as a direct support professional more than 10 years ago.

Laura Keehner is a co-founder of the Autism Services Department at Hills & Dales and has been the director of autism services since 2014. She holds a master’s degree in speech-language pathology from the University of Iowa and a master’s degree in Applied Behavior Analysis from Sage College. In total, Keehner has over 20 years’ experience working in the field of autism.

