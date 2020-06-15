He who loves not his country can love nothing! We must speak out and defend ourselves and say we must have a voice in whatever changes are done to this country of ours.
Our country is told in the colors of our flag. Red for the blood that had been shed to obtain and maintain our freedom. White the color of the dove represents our desire to preserve the peace of this nation. Blue of the sky is the background for flight of the eagle that symbolizes strength and courage.
Let’s speak out! Our country needs help now. God Bless America.