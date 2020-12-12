I’m wondering with this COVID-19 thing going on, are businesses taking advantage of these times by raising the prices of everything from grocery stores, retail and local stores? I know that sounds bad because we are to support these stores, but it seems like some places are taking advantage of the government helping them because they are raising the prices. Our wages aren’t going up and a lot of people are out of work.
I know they will say they the supply is short and they can’t get people to work, and I know the businesses are struggling. But beware, consumers, because prices are going up. Support local — only if the prices are reasonable.