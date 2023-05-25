Government leaders of the influential Group of Seven met in Japan during May 19-21. Last June, they gathered at the elegant Schloss Elmau, in picturesque Bavaria Germany. Two major nations known in the past for aggressive militarism are now influential leaders in international cooperation.

The 2023 G7 meeting was held in Hiroshima, along with Nagasaki devastated by the atomic bombs which ended World War II in the Pacific. These cities testify to the absolute horror of modern war, and also the human capacities for positive regeneration.

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War — American Foreign Policy, Europe and Asia.” Contact: acyr@carthage.edu

