“I speak … in a spirit of hope,” said President John F. Kennedy, beginning a policy address to the nation on July 26, 1963. He went on to describe a major breakthrough in the Cold War. The new Limited Nuclear Test Ban Treaty with the Soviet Union would prohibit nuclear explosions in the atmosphere.

This followed the Cuban Missile Crisis of the previous October, which had brought the world to the very edge of general nuclear holocaust. The two events are related and directly germane to our international leadership — or lack thereof — today.

Cyr is author of “After the Cold War — American Foreign Policy, Europe and Asia.” Contact: acyr@carthage.edu