News coverage in the Telegraph Herald in June shed light on unrest brewing among local developers and business owners regarding perceived roadblocks thrown up by City of Dubuque staff. The serious accusations included intimidation, use of leverage to shift costs onto developers, and lack of responsiveness and delay tactics on the part of the city, and they indicated that the issues caused several local developments to be delayed or stall completely.

The story’s foundation came from a letter sent to the Dubuque City Council and signed by 26 people outlining problematic behavior on the part of the city that the signers believe has stymied development in the community.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.