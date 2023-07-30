News coverage in the Telegraph Herald in June shed light on unrest brewing among local developers and business owners regarding perceived roadblocks thrown up by City of Dubuque staff. The serious accusations included intimidation, use of leverage to shift costs onto developers, and lack of responsiveness and delay tactics on the part of the city, and they indicated that the issues caused several local developments to be delayed or stall completely.
The story’s foundation came from a letter sent to the Dubuque City Council and signed by 26 people outlining problematic behavior on the part of the city that the signers believe has stymied development in the community.
At the time, the TH editorialized — and many Dubuque residents thought — that it was important that both sides come to the table, work out differences and collaborate on a better path going forward.
One month later, that work has begun. And the “coming to the table” is quite literal.
On Thursday, Greater Dubuque Development Corp. organized a reboot of a developers roundtable, something city officials and some developers participated in several years ago. This incarnation has a structure that feels a bit like corporate strategic planning and a bit like mediation.
Developers were invited by GDDC to the meeting, along with City Manager Mike Van Milligen and other city staffers. No city elected officials were included, and most of the meetings will be closed to the public. The thinking is that participants will be more likely to speak freely in this setting, and that seems reasonable. GDDC tapped Dave Lyons to facilitate the meetings, and there are plans to provide updates to the City Council and to the public in future sessions.
That some 70 developers were in attendance at the first meeting is indicative of a couple things. One, this group is engaged in wanting to effect change, and two, clearly the problems it sees are significant concerns.
Those in attendance indicated three specific concerns, and one general one rose to the top of the list to be addressed:
The shift of “public infrastructure” costs to private development.
City land cost and lease requirements that do not reflect market realities.
City development and negotiation processes that require expenses and delays that are not required by state law or local ordinance.
The overarching general concern was about the culture of the relationship between the city — and in particular the city manager — and the development community.
Addressing these issues and moving forward with better policies, procedures and communication will not be easy. It will be imperative that city officials remain open to change and that developers are willing to be patient through the process. But this is a good start to getting the problems out in the open for real discussion and work to be done.
Lyons is well equipped to facilitate what will at times be a prickly and precarious conversation. His background includes serving as state insurance commissioner (under Gov. Terry Branstad); state economic development director (under Govs. Branstad and Tom Vilsack); business and rural development director for Iowa Farm Bureau; president, chairman and/or CEO for multiple for-profit and not-for-profit organizations, and as a consultant for a core group of communities and industries on innovation and strategic initiatives for public/private collaboration. Areas of work include renewable energy, urban redevelopment, broadband technologies, housing and others. One could hardly write a better resume for the skill set needed to complete this important work.
No doubt every person who showed up for this week’s meeting and those who will be present in the months ahead are there because they want to see Dubuque be the best it can be. We know from many past successes of which our community can be proud that public-private partnerships are fuel for the economic engine of progress. Here’s hoping these roundtable discussions can lead to improved communication and collaboration between both parties.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.