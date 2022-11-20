The pediatricians of Dubuque would like to inform you of a rapidly evolving situation in the community that affects our children.

As you know, over the last two months, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) has been sweeping through the country, infecting large numbers of our most vulnerable population such as children under the age of 2. As most parents can attest, many other infectious diseases are circulating within families as well. While a majority of children thankfully recover quickly from viral illnesses, some will become sick enough to require hospitalization. The influenza virus in particular causes more severe symptoms, and by all accounts, we are in for an early and severe flu season.

Submitted by Medical Associates Clinic and Grand River Medical Group pediatricians: Kristen Anderson, DO; John M. Callahan, MD; Thomas E. Callahan, DO; Kevin Mullen, MD; Douglas G. Olk, MD; Karen Hospodar Scott, MD, PhD; Meghan Wendland, MD; Heather-Lynn Menezes, DO; Lisa A. Meyer, ARNP; Sarah D. Thibadeau, ARNP; Kristin Tiernan, ARNP; Ankura P. Kadakia, DO; David E. Kragenbrink, MD, FAAP; S. Susan Kunjummen, MD; Marissa C. Michel, MD; Molly J. Kunkel, PA-C; Angela M. Rausch, ARNP, C-PNP

