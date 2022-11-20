The pediatricians of Dubuque would like to inform you of a rapidly evolving situation in the community that affects our children.
As you know, over the last two months, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) has been sweeping through the country, infecting large numbers of our most vulnerable population such as children under the age of 2. As most parents can attest, many other infectious diseases are circulating within families as well. While a majority of children thankfully recover quickly from viral illnesses, some will become sick enough to require hospitalization. The influenza virus in particular causes more severe symptoms, and by all accounts, we are in for an early and severe flu season.
This perfect storm of influenza and RSV infections in the community has led already to a large number of children requiring hospitalization and critical care up to and including the use of ventilators to assist breathing. Currently, pediatric ICU beds are full across all children’s hospitals in the Midwest. This means that we are caring for a greater number of very sick children at our local community hospitals, while at the same time our bed and staff capacity is stretched significantly.
With the help of amazing pediatric nurses, respiratory therapists, emergency department staff, and countless other healthcare workers still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, we will do our utmost to care for your children. But we could use some help.
Please get your influenza vaccine as quickly as possible and keep your children’s immunizations up to date. Infants 6 months and older should receive flu shots, as young children in particular are at high risk of severe illness from this virus. If you or your children are ill, strongly consider isolating until symptoms are improved. Families with very young infants (less than 3 months) should limit visitors and avoid contact with sick friends or family.
Though we are understandably fatigued from pandemic precautions, the same interventions can now be useful for easing capacity issues at pediatric healthcare facilities. If you have questions or reservations regarding immunizations, including those protecting against influenza and COVID-19, have an open conversation with your pediatrician or family medicine doctor.
Please do whatever you can to mitigate illnesses and protect our most precious treasure, our children.
Submitted by Medical Associates Clinic and Grand River Medical Group pediatricians: Kristen Anderson, DO; John M. Callahan, MD; Thomas E. Callahan, DO; Kevin Mullen, MD; Douglas G. Olk, MD; Karen Hospodar Scott, MD, PhD; Meghan Wendland, MD; Heather-Lynn Menezes, DO; Lisa A. Meyer, ARNP; Sarah D. Thibadeau, ARNP; Kristin Tiernan, ARNP; Ankura P. Kadakia, DO; David E. Kragenbrink, MD, FAAP; S. Susan Kunjummen, MD; Marissa C. Michel, MD; Molly J. Kunkel, PA-C; Angela M. Rausch, ARNP, C-PNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.