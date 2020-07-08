News in your town

Van Milligen: Recovering from the COVID-19 crisis will take All Of Us

OPINION: Japan crushed COVID-19 by masking while Trump mocks masks

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

Frydenlund: Difficult times attest to power of listening

Page: Think twice before you topple that statue

Goldberg: What would happen if voting became mandatory

Gilligan: Spread-out news team still on top of major local stories

Double Take -- Giese: Now more than ever true patriots needed

Double Take -- Scharnau: Patriotism rests on what society holds most sacred

Our opinion: Despite IBM loss, Dubuque ends up with net gain

Grassley: History gives us hindsight in 2020

N.Y. Daily News: Trump, de Blasio both signaling stupidity

Letter: Sharing questions from the next generation