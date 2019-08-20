Well, well, well. With very little, if any, work done by our representatives in Congress on the real problems facing our country, they are taking their (well earned, ha, ha) vacations and won’t return until Sept. 3!
Repeating the words of Oliver Cromwell to Parliament of England, many centuries ago, I say, “You have sat here too long for any good you have been doing. Depart, I say and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go!”
But, to look at it another way, no “thousands of pages to read” bills will be passed while they are gone. Is it really necessary to have book-long bills written, making it impossible for any human to read it all before voting for it?
Many of our members of Congress are lawyers, and what do lawyers tell you? Read everything before you sign it. They should not tell us to do something they don’t do themselves.
Definition: Statesman, a person who shows skill, wisdom and vision in conducting state affairs.
Definition: Politician, a person engaged in politics. (No mention of skill, wisdom or vision).
They need to start being statesmen and stop being politicians.