Recently, Fr. Thomas McAndrew passed away. His obituary noted his deep commitment to Love Holy Trinity Blessed Mission. This comment concerns those of us who have lost access to our family members (14 years for mine) due to LHTBM.
Because he was retired, the Archdiocese of Dubuque couldn’t stop his involvement (per the vicar general several years ago). The Bishop did stop involvement of active priests. McAndrew’s involvement offered a sense of legitimacy to LHTBM even though it’s not approved by the Catholic Church. It also sends the message that because a priest is associated with LHTBM, LHTBM must be a legitimate organization.
The following points are made in the September 15, 2005, statement from the Archdiocese of Dubuque:
• “Local priests’ input: lack of balance in the group’s spirituality, authoritarian approach of the leader, secretiveness, characteristics of a cult, harmful impact on families…”
• “Bishop Hanus’ review of LHTBM materials: content is generally of poor quality, understanding of scripture is deficient…”
• “All Catholic faithful are cautioned against participation in and association with this group. Clergy and others in Church leadership are not to support or endorse LHTBM.”
The communications director for the Archdiocese of Dubuque stated in the March 31, 2018, Telegraph Herald: “Previous statements reflect our current status toward the group. We continue to encourage local Catholics to avoid association with Love Holy Trinity Blessed Mission.”
The involvement of a retired priest does not legitimize an organization that is NOT approved by the Catholic Church but also one that church leaders strongly have advised against supporting.