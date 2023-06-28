There is no denying Illinois has an outmigration problem. And it is not just retired people leaving Illinois for warmer climates. The most recent data available show that Illinois is losing residents of all age ranges and income brackets. Census estimates claim Illinois’ population shrank by over 104,000 people between July 2021 and July 2022. These numbers are the second worst in the nation. It is especially disheartening when states all around Illinois are experiencing an increase in population.

It is no secret why people are leaving, and I have written many times about high taxes, the unfriendly business climate, corruption, and misguided policies that drive families, businesses, and jobs out of the state.

Chesney was elected to the 45th Senate District for the State of Illinois in 2022. He previously served as state representative for the 89th District for the State of Illinois. Prior to serving in the Illinois General Assembly, he served as alderman at large for the City of Freeport.

