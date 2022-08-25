The Salvation Army of Dubuque would like to take time to honor Robert Wahlert. It is through the generous donations of time and funding like that of Mr. Wahlert’s that has allowed The Salvation Army to serve Dubuque for over 134 years. We cannot do this alone. With the support of generous individuals, businesses, and organizations, The Salvation Army has been able to continue to care for those in need.

Robert Wahlert was honored in October of 1971 by The Salvation Army nationally with its Others Award, for his meritorious and outstanding humanitarian service in the community. He is believed to be the first person from Dubuque to have received this award.

