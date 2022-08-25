The Salvation Army of Dubuque would like to take time to honor Robert Wahlert. It is through the generous donations of time and funding like that of Mr. Wahlert’s that has allowed The Salvation Army to serve Dubuque for over 134 years. We cannot do this alone. With the support of generous individuals, businesses, and organizations, The Salvation Army has been able to continue to care for those in need.
Robert Wahlert was honored in October of 1971 by The Salvation Army nationally with its Others Award, for his meritorious and outstanding humanitarian service in the community. He is believed to be the first person from Dubuque to have received this award.
The Others Award is rooted in the history of The Salvation Army, dating back to the early 1900s when General William Booth, the Army’s founder, wanted to send a word of encouragement and direction to his officers around the world. Wanting to be thrifty yet make his message clear, the general sent this one-word telegram: “Others.” Following that history, The Salvation Army honors an individual or organization exemplifying an extraordinary spirit of service to “others,” not only through support of The Salvation Army but the broader community as well.
We would like to thank Mr. Wahlert and his family for their generous support for not only The Dubuque Salvation Army, but the numerous other organizations and countless unknown lives they have touched.
