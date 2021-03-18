One of the most racist items in America is the census. You are supposed to tell the government if you are White, Black, Latino, etc. So much for a colorblind society.
There are various reasons to let the government know this, but the implication is that we are not just people, but different from one another in a superficial way. Ways which shouldn’t matter when we vote.
Furthermore, the results of the 2020 census will be released later this year way after the deadline. No problem, except state legislatures will be in a bind to redistrict their political boundaries in time for the 2024 election. It’ll be harder to gerrymander the districts based on race and ethnicity as is usually the case. (Note: Iowa has a relatively non-partisan redistricting process. Not so much in other states.)
Digging deeper, right now there is a massive, concerted, maybe even coordinated (conspiratorial?), effort to turn back the voting rights progress of recent years, which will result in squeezing citizens’ rights and freedoms to vote. There is an overt element of racism here, too. So those anti-democratic methods will benefit from more accurate — and racist — census data as well.
In March 1965 I joined the last two days of the Selma-Montgomery march. I was about 100 feet from Martin Luther King when he spoke. I really don’t remember what he said, but I suspect he would be a bit troubled with the status of the August 1965 Voting Rights Act.