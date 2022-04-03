In a December 2021 interview, Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, speaking of five years of Iowa’s Republican legislative and executive leadership, said “We see the results. It’s no longer subjective; it’s objective on where we are as a state. And we’re heading in the right direction.”
Naturally, Democrats disagree. But the fact Republican policies have been affirmed through several election cycles gives some indication their agenda is surviving the test of time. This means a majority of the Iowa electorate has seen — and hopefully will continue to see — Republican policies are reasonable, not radical, as some are characterized by Democrats.
In past legislative sessions, Republicans have addressed election integrity, tax reductions, and self-defense rights through gun ownership while expanding open enrollment and easing rules on charter school formation. In the wake of George Floyd’s death, they took steps to increase police accountability while strengthening penalties for riotous, destructive behavior.
In 2022 Republicans protected the integrity of women’s sports and passed, among other things, a flat income tax. Other goals include parent’s right to know, school vouchers for lower-income parents and life-affirming support for women in crisis pregnancies. Few, if any, of these have or will get much support from Democrats; their absence on each giving evidence of their simplistic views on taxation and general fairness, and their hypocritical and discriminatory concern for those in need.
A recent opinion article in the TH gave us a view into the progressive/Democrat mind on taxes and wealth. Playing the time-worn envy card, Governor Reynolds’ tax proposals were called “flat and fat for the rich,” claiming they will “widen the income gap” (something that interferes with Democrats’ obsession to impose economic “equity”). An appeal for a progressive version of a “fair” tax was followed by a conclusion Republicans need to be replaced by Democrats “who care about average Iowans.”
Before acting on that conclusion, consider that in little over a year, it’s clear what the change from Republicans to Democrats has meant nationally. Anyone unsure about Iowa’s direction need only observe the national trajectory in states run solely by Democrats.
Do you really want to put people in charge who view money returned to taxpayers as “state giveaways?” Or to those who refer to people who responsibly invest and save for their future as “lazy corporate shareholders whose wealth has swelled without doing a lick of work” and who believe a flat tax would “punish the working class?”
Also consider Democrats’ hypocrisy on social spending. Iowa Republicans seek to pass the MOMS act (More Options for Maternal Support) — a bill to provide, among many other things, “personalized support for pregnant women to stabilize families, help women improve their prenatal nutrition and health, help parents provide responsible care for their children, and link parents with services that address individual economic and social needs.”
From car seats to rent to jobs, this is real help. But it’s unacceptable to Democrats. Why? Because it helps women “choose life.” Yet they have no problem effectively subsidizing the killing of the unborn by giving taxpayer money to Planned Parenthood abortuaries.
Republican control has taken Iowa down a more conservative and therefore more common-sense path — in a freer and more fiscally responsible direction. Senator Whitver expressed a fundamental difference between Democratic and Republican governing philosophies when he said, “There’s not always a government solution for everything.”