Folks around this area tend to be all in for anything that involves honoring those who served in the military, understanding history and all things river-related. Those passions culminated when the USS LST-325, the last operating landing ship tank from WWII in the U.S., docked at the Port of Dubuque for public tours Sept. 7 through Tuesday. Over the course of those days, more than 12,000 people toured a World War II ship, marveling at its features.
Visitors came from as far away as Canada, Oregon, Washington and Pennsylvania, and plenty of local folks came in droves.
The warship conjured up memories and opened a portal to history for many people who served on such a vessel or had a loved one who did. Some said it even smelled the same.
Here are some of the comments from visitors:
“You can read about it all you want in books, but it’s a whole lot different when you actually get to tour the ship.”
“I still think (ships like these) are so beautiful. You look at them, and there’s a sense of pride.”
“Being able to see it, feel it, smell it and have that whole sensory experience, it just brings history to life.”
“I hope people visit and remember those (who served) and remember not to take anything for granted.”
And leave it to area residents, they couldn’t let the warship go without sending along a taste of late summer fare. The ship’s culinary officer and chief cook said visitors brought local produce, including corn and tomatoes, for the crew, which he said was a big hit in the ship’s galley. Nicely done, tri-staters.
A salute to the USS LST-325: “Until we meet again, here’s wishing you a happy voyage home.”
The heartbreaking story about the rising Loras College freshmen seriously injured in a crash on their way to campus took on new heft as college officials shared more about the breadth of their injuries.
Staff member Laura Brinez Camacho, 24, of Dubuque, was driving new Loras students Jorge Alsina, 18, from Spain, and Giovanne Bazzanella, 17, from Italy, from the Cedar Rapids airport to the Loras campus on Aug. 13, when their vehicle was hit in a head-on collision.
President Jim Collins provided updates recently on Brinez Camacho, Alsina and Bazzanella’s recoveries. Collins wrote that Brinez Camacho recently was released from a Dubuque hospital and is recovering at home with family, including her mother, who flew in from Colombia. Her recovery is estimated to take a few weeks. Bazzanella was released from University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital two weeks ago after suffering numerous broken bones, including his back. Alsina suffered extensive internal injuries and remains hospitalized following multiple surgeries.
The Loras community has rallied around the three injured Duhawks, including by flying the flags of Italy, Spain and Colombia on the patio of Keane Hall.
The tri-state area community has an opportunity to embrace these three with a system of support. Cards can be sent to the college’s admissions office. A special Duhawk Recovery Relief fund also has been established, and donations can be made at tinyurl.com/3eea2tu6. Funds will support Brinez Camacho, Alsina and Bazzanella with essential expenses and will be divided equally among the three individuals.
Here’s wishing these young people Godspeed on a full recovery.
That Iowa state workforce officials found a great example of an apprenticeship program in West Delaware High School should come as no surprise to anyone paying attention. The Delaware County school has been on the forefront of engaging students in hands-on experiences for years.
West Delaware administrators, students, teachers and more hosted Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend, representatives from the Iowa Department of Education and local lawmakers to explain how the district had made career training a key part of all high school classes since 2016. The district now offers apprenticeships in five different fields. By 2025, all students will complete a career-ready portfolio — a reflection on the soft skills necessary to be successful in the world after high school — as well compile artifacts that demonstrate those skills.
State officials were duly impressed and hope to share some of the practices at West Delaware with other districts and school leaders.
Cheers to West Delaware for presenting students with such rich real-life work experiences and for sharing your successes with the state.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.