Folks around this area tend to be all in for anything that involves honoring those who served in the military, understanding history and all things river-related. Those passions culminated when the USS LST-325, the last operating landing ship tank from WWII in the U.S., docked at the Port of Dubuque for public tours Sept. 7 through Tuesday. Over the course of those days, more than 12,000 people toured a World War II ship, marveling at its features.

Visitors came from as far away as Canada, Oregon, Washington and Pennsylvania, and plenty of local folks came in droves.

