As a long-term resident of the Dubuque community, I feel it is my duty to write a letter of endorsement for Susan Farber for the Ward 1 Dubuque City Council seat.
I, Lisa Graff, a local business owner for over 22 years, have had many experiences with Susan both professionally and through various volunteer opportunities. Each experience has given me insight to Susan’s vast business knowledge, executive experience and her ability to make informed and decisive decisions.
One of my first experiences with Susan was many years ago when she started one of her businesses, The Red House, which was located on Fourth Street, downtown Dubuque. The Red House provided a location for many social events, including art showings. Susan’s continued support for the local arts has been unwavering as she would host art showings for unknown tri-state area artists.
It wasn’t just Susan’s work ethic, but her inclusivity and desire to represent the people that ultimately reminds me of a former City Council member — Ann Michalski, who served 1995-2007. I believe the vision Susan has for our community in this leadership role includes a fiscally conservative approach where her extensive experience can be utilized for many budgeting needs including post-pandemic recovery. As a local business owner, Susan has the experience, the fortitude and desire to continue to make Dubuque a leader in sustainability and economic revitalization and to contribute to the economic success.
I fully endorse Susan Farber for Ward 1 Dubuque City Council.