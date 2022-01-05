With 2021 over, I would like to take a moment and give a big shout out of “thanks” to President Biden. For abandoning thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies in Afghanistan — thanks Joe! For leaving close to a billion dollars of U.S. military equipment, vehicles and weapons in Afghanistan, paid for with U.S. tax dollars — thanks Joe! For allowing millions of illegal immigrants to stream across our southern border untested, unvaccinated and bused or flown to cities all across the U.S. and housed and fed, educated and medically cared for with tax dollars — thanks Joe! For shutting down the Keystone Pipeline, resulting in skyrocketing gas prices — thanks Joe! For the highest inflation rates in over 30 years — thanks Joe! For more COVID-19 deaths in 2021 than 2020 even with three vaccines handed to you — thanks Joe! For the rise in violent crime and murders in our cities — thanks Joe! For all the small businesses that have had to close, for ruining the energy independence we had achieved — thanks Joe! For giving out billions of dollars, thus negating any incentive for many people to go get a job — thanks Joe! For all the supply-chain issues, rising prices on lumber, groceries, autos, appliances etc. Thanks Joe! You’re doing great, keep up the good work!