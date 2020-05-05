A Gov. Kim Reynold’s quote, “We must learn to live with COVID virus activity without letting it govern our lives.”
Gov. Reynolds has it backwards. We must learn that coronavirus DOES govern our lives and respond accordingly to protect our citizens.
Our government is what is in place to do this. We elected people to do this job. The government must rely on the advice of expert scientists to make their decisions. The business world must be following the advice that scientists are giving to the government. We may not like it but that’s how our society is designed. Laws function through that design. Our lives depend on this working, not putting the profits of companies in charge of making decisions.
The meat packing industry has to change and function in a manner that protects its workers. It will take big changes but it can and must be done. We should not see workers’ lives as expendable to keep an industry functioning. And now is the time for those changes to quickly begin. Yes, the food chain depends on it But more importantly, so do our lives.