At a very critical point in my life, late in my teenage years, I was fortunate to have moved in with a couple that I eventually came to know as my adoptive parents. My adoptive dad was a Presbyterian minister from the Tsimshian tribe of Metlakatla, Alaska. Metlakatla is a tiny native village on Annette Island in southeast Alaska. Residents sustain themselves through fishing, logging, fellowship, native culture and art. It is a beautiful setting in an even more beautiful state.

During those years, I was introduced to a variety of customs and celebrations ranging from native dance, fine art, sacred ceremonies and, of course, the Potlatch celebration. In contrast to many Western cultures where status within the community is often equated to the accumulation of things, status within Tsimshian culture is premised on how much a family can give away. For example, when an especially important elder dies, as a way of honoring that elder, the entire family will spend years saving and gathering art, artifacts and other objects of significance and meaning. Sometimes a totem pole will be commissioned to honor and tell the story of that family clan and the journey of their elder. And, on an appointed date, a Potlatch celebration will be held where the totem is raised, massive amounts of food is served, and all the items accumulated over the previous years are given away as gifts of thanksgiving to honor a well-lived life. Consequently, the status of the sponsoring family is increased within the community in which they reside.

Bullock has been president of the University of Dubuque since 1998. He can be reached at jbullock@dbq.edu or through his blog at www.jeffbullock.com.

