I recently read Sen. Chuck Grassley’s testimony to the Senate Commerce Committee about high drug prices. He pointed to pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) as the primary reason for the high costs. As a community pharmacist serving patients in a rural area, I agree with Sen. Grassley and thank him for attempting to hold PBMs accountable.
Community pharmacists and our patients have suffered the consequences of the PBM’s tactics for years.
They are the middlemen who coordinate the purchase of prescription drugs from the drug company to the pharmacy counter. You’d think PBMs would favor the least expensive and most effective medications, but unfortunately, that is far from the case.
Just three powerful PBMs control 80% of the pharmaceutical drug market. PBMs own their own pharmacies and health insurance companies. This is an anticompetitive practice economists call “vertical integration.” Senator Grassley is asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the harmful impact this has on access to pharmacy products and services at a fair price.
The three powerful PBMs are also guilty of using their “trade secrets” to block lower priced prescription drugs from coverage under Medicare Part D and private insurance. This plays out with insulin and other high-cost drugs when PBMs benefit from a system of high list prices for drugs and then pocket the undisclosed rebates from manufacturers. PBMs bring little value to the process but find ways to extract from manufacturers, plan sponsors, employers, pharmacies and patients.
These PBMs’ tactics must end.
Under the current PBM price gouging regime patients, pharmacists and taxpayers get a raw deal while PBMs get rich. I’m glad Sen. Grassley has introduced the PBM Transparency Act, a commonsense effort to hold PBMs accountable.
Patients, taxpayers, and pharmacists thank Sen. Grassley for his efforts.
Matthew C. Osterhaus is a community and consultant pharmacist whomanages Osterhaus Pharmacy and M&M Care in Maquoketa, Iowa. A graduate of the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy, he was a member of the Board of Trustees of the American Pharmacists Association from 2007-2016, serving as the 159th president in 2014.
