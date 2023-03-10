I recently read Sen. Chuck Grassley’s testimony to the Senate Commerce Committee about high drug prices. He pointed to pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) as the primary reason for the high costs. As a community pharmacist serving patients in a rural area, I agree with Sen. Grassley and thank him for attempting to hold PBMs accountable.

Community pharmacists and our patients have suffered the consequences of the PBM’s tactics for years.

Matthew C. Osterhaus is a community and consultant pharmacist whomanages Osterhaus Pharmacy and M&M Care in Maquoketa, Iowa. A graduate of the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy, he was a member of the Board of Trustees of the American Pharmacists Association from 2007-2016, serving as the 159th president in 2014.

