Price and Cornwell are the owners of the arts and culture venue and nightclub Smokestack in downtown Dubuque, which opened in 2015. Smokestack’s second floor art gallery opened in 2018 with its first show being “Neglected Monuments: The Parking Ramps of Dubuque,” a themed satirical visual arts exhibition that they conceived after visiting Dubuque as tourists in the summer of 2013, several months before they moved to Dubuque permanently. They live, work, play and love downtown Dubuque.