With an eighth downtown parking ramp looming, it’s interesting that nobody seems to be asking what tourists think of Dubuque’s parking ramps — but some of us in hospitality already know.
Local tourism initiatives include cruise ships coming to the Port of Dubuque, so the perspective of Dubuque’s visitors matters because they typically are downtown, exploring this city on foot. At least twice each year at our business, first-time and repeat tourists spontaneously express concern about the seven downtown parking ramps and the negative effects ramps and lots can have on downtowns — a few even work in urban planning, architecture and downtown development.
Our first such conversation in September 2015 was the most memorable, with the head of a downtown alliance of a city much larger than Dubuque in another state. After this older gentleman on the verge of retirement said very nice things about downtown Dubuque, he leaned in and said gravely, “There are an awful lot of parking ramps here. We would never allow that in our downtown.”
Tourists don’t know the intricacies and rushed timelines of the sweetheart development agreements the city recently gave to two financial institutions and one of the largest insurance brokers in the U.S. They don’t know that these agreements include parking concessions to create an eighth city-owned parking ramp downtown, but many residents are in powerless disbelief.
Many Dubuque residents are upset and question this eighth parking ramp, saying:
- The existing ramps sit empty.
- There’s free parking with free bus service designed for office workers in the Port of Dubuque (we know it lengthens commutes).
- Businesses and developers elsewhere pay for their own parking.
- Ramps inhibit this city’s walkability because they typically result in long stretches of nothing, discourage exploration of our beautiful city and cut this downtown off from itself by not including pathways through multi-block ramps.
The city modifies the terms of development agreements all the time to help developers. Maybe the city should modify these two agreements to help itself.
Further, the Hendricks Feed & Seed buildings could, thankfully, remain intact. The agreement calls for the city to sell the sites, despite many downtown storefronts already sitting empty in more desirable locations. Forget that Hendricks in a downtown location represents a piece of Iowa’s disappearing urban agricultural industrial history or that these buildings do not meet the city’s present definition of historic buildings and ponder this: Does anyone think the city will help Hendricks relocate and assist that small family-owned business in the way the city has taken such good care of these three larger entities?
With any luck, the city will sell the Hendricks buildings to Dubuque County, so the county can move all offices from the Old Jail Museum to an ADA-compliant Hendricks site less than a block away, enabling the reopening of the Old Jail Museum because, really, does anyone think it’s OK to lose an entire museum to office space?
We appreciate the city’s consideration of future white-
collar business growth in downtown Dubuque. Yet we feel it is also important to consider the future of Dubuque’s aesthetics, walkability, green spaces and other more modern urban planning concepts that other cities are investing in now to make those cities desirable and attractive for tourism, new residents, relocating businesses and the retention of current businesses and residents.
One has to wonder what’s more important to Dubuque’s residents in their downtown — Is it big business and related parking, or is it an attractive downtown they can be proud to share with Dubuque’s visitors who, like most urban tourists, typically walk the cities they visit while supporting the small businesses of downtowns?