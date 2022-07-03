Since 2012, SpaceX has been ferrying cargo to the International Space Station. In 2020, it successfully shuttled astronauts to the research center for the first time. Last year, three personal flights went into space. For-profit organizations are beginning to conduct space exploration, too.
On one hand, if someone can afford to throw hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars up into the air, then why not? As long as corporate travelers don’t short-change their employees in order to take their joyrides and as long as the companies offering them don’t keep the proceeds without donating to charity, who’s to complain about the conspicuous consumption involved?
Writers like Alan Fryall, a professor of tourism marketing at the University of Central Florida, extol the benefits of space tourism. He claims travelers will see how “rare and valuable our own planet is” and “hopefully want to take a more active approach to protecting it.”
But I have my doubts. We’ve been seeing awe-inspiring images of Mother Earth for decades, yet we’ve continued to plunder our planet.
Likewise, these space shots take a toll on the environment. “The carbon footprint of launching yourself into space in one of these (travel) rockets is incredibly high, close to about 100 times higher than if you took a long-haul flight,” wrote Eloise Marais, a physical geology professor at the University College London. In addition, soot from 1,000 tourism flights could increase the temperature of Antarctica by nearly 1 degree Celsius, according to a 2010 study by the Aerospace Corp.
We humans want to know as much about our universe as we can. But do we want entities like Google and Amazon, to which we’ve already lost privacy, security and purchasing choices, control space? The profit motive likely will supersede science as giant corporations try to “monetize” space.
In 2015, Congress opened the door to commercial control when it passed the Spurring Private Aerospace Competitiveness and Entrepreneurship Act. This allows “U.S. citizens to engage in the commercial exploration and exploitation of ‘space resources’ (including ... water and minerals).” President Barack Obama signed the bill into law. And NASA has already forfeited much of its role in space.
This violates the spirit of the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, ratified by 111 nations and hailed by 39 others, which prohibits any country from claiming sovereignty over space or any celestial body. It declared that space “shall be the province of all mankind.” Will multi-national corporations gain sovereignty instead?
Some companies are itching to mine asteroids for minerals and to colonize Mars. We might need such resources as our population continues to grow, but shouldn’t we figure out how to save our own planet and learn how play with others first?
There are unforeseeable consequences, too, such as possible biological contamination of other lifeforms. Think about the diseases that explorers brought to the Americas, which wiped out much of the native population.
And what about cybersecurity, tourist safety and space junk? No one seems to be overseeing these.
Many people believe private enterprise can accomplish nearly any objective better, faster and more cheaply than government can. But one only need look at the “rebuilding” of Iraq, private management of prisons and private administration of Iowa’s Medicaid system to know that’s not so.
Although commercial space travel and exploration has already begun, we’re not ready for this. Maybe we never will be.
