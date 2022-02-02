Joe Biden does not know what Republicans want but admitted he had not spoken to any. Just ask Joe. Here is some advice for Biden:
Stop calling anyone who disagrees with you racist. Fire everyone on your team and replace them with people who know what the heck they are doing. Start with your VP. Tell your Justice Department to start enforcing laws currently on the books equally not equitably and to treat the Jan. 6 rioters the same way the 2020 rioters were treated. Maybe Kamala Harris could raise some bail money. Secure the Biden forsaken border. Complete the portions of the wall already paid for. You will find the material lying on the desert floor in Texas.
Stop bragging about giving us free stuff that we will pay for sooner or later, one way or another. It’s not your money, Joe.
Sit down with people in both parties and try to reach a consensus. A 50-50 split in the Senate is not a mandate for radical change. Complete the Keystone pipeline and make it easier for all types of energy to be produced at home. Tell your Education Department to stop indoctrinating children in ideas that are contrary to their parents’ beliefs and will harm this country for years to come.
These are some of the things this Republican wants. It would be a good start.